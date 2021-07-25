Kanu’s Arraignment: Ohanaeze Youths Urge Igbo Traders In FCT To Close Shops Tomorrow

The apex youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Sunday, urged Igbo youths all over the world to stand in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu over his trial on Monday, 26th July 2021 at an Abuja federal high court.

The national president of the council, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, told newsmen that global democratic and human rights of freedom of association and speech would not be allowed to be swept under the carpet by Nigeria’s current regime.

He said, “All the traders in Abuja should close their shops and markets in the spirit of ‘Umunna Bu Ike and Obinwanne’ to demonstrate rejection of sectional trial against Nnamdi Kanu and tribal hatred against Ndigbo by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.”

Kanu was arrested in Kenya and deported to Nigeria in a manner his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, said did not follow the international legal procedures.