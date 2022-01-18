Kanu’s Brother Reacts To Ozekhome’s New Role As Lead Counsel

Kanunta Kanu, brother to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Tuesday, reacted to the emergence of Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) as the lead counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB.

Kanunta tweeted, “We welcome Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the new lead counsel in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case in Abuja. He now joins the Bindmans who are leading in UK and UN; the Luchiri Associates who are leading in Kenya, and Barr @AloyEjimakor, who is leading in Umuahia and the African Commission. #WeMove.”

THE WHISTLER reported that Chief Ozekhome was announced Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja as the new lead counsel by Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who held same position for the IPOB leader over the years.

Ozekhome had told the media that he is defending Nnamdi Kanu because self-determination is a right recognised by the international law.

According to him, “He (Kanu) wants self-determination for the Ndigbo race and what is wrong with that?”

THE WHISTLER reports that a high court of Umuahi, Abia State, will Wednesday, Jan 19th, give judgement on the fundamental human rights violation case instituted against the federal government by Kanu’s special counsel, Barr Alloy Ejimakor, on behalf of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.