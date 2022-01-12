Kanu’s Lawyer Invites UN, UK, US To Witness Client’s Trial On Jan 18

Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Wednesday, wrote to the United Nations, United States and the United Kingdom inviting them to witness the court hearing of his client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, billed for Jan 18, 19 and 20, 2022.

Kanu is standing trial on allegations of jumping bail, treason and running a proscribed organisation. He was arrested in Kenya and brought to Nigeria last year.

According to the letter, entitled ‘Request for delegate(s)/representative(s) to observe court proceedings …In Re: Charge NO. FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, Federal Republic Of Nigeria V. Nnamdi Kanu’, Ejiofor said the aim was to ensure fair hearing of his client.

He wrote, “We write this letter on behalf of our client and with his consent and authority. In view of the foregoing, may we, gratefully, please, request you to send representative(s) to observe the proceedings of the court on those adjourned dates and on any other date to which further proceedings in the cause may be adjourned until the matter is disposed of.

“The need to ensure that our client is given a fair trial has compelled us to make this request. The instant request is compelling in the circumstance, to ensure that the whole process of our client’s trial is fair and just in all circumstances. It must be remembered that his purported indictment on criminal charges has a political undercurrent.

“This fact impels all truly democratic institutions of the world, to keep a close, watchful and attentive eye on the whole judicial process that has intervened to determine his culpability.

“The Nigerian government, clearly, has a profound interest in the criminal charge pending against our client and the outcome of his trial.

“The said government overreached itself by ensuring that our client was brought back to Nigeria by every means possible. Some leading members of the government have also made certain unsavoury comments about our client.

“For this reason, we view as compelling the need to invite representatives of true democratic institutions of the world to observe court proceedings in relation to his trial.

“Further, we view the recent extra-judicial comment made by the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in a media chat he had with two journalists about the pending trial of our client with circumspection. We firmly believe that the comment approximates a taunt.

“To forestall any undesirable consequence that may eventuate on it, we consider it expedient that truly democratic institutions of the world send representatives to observe proceedings of the trial of our client.

“We firmly believe that the presence of those representatives in court would make all parties tow the path of honour and rectitude and assure the fair trial of our client.”

Ejiofor demanded them to forward names of at least a representative who would be notified the court ahead of the hearing.

He wrote, “We also wish to use this opportunity to appeal to the United Nations to prevail on the Nigerian government to caution her security agents. They should exhibit a modicum of civility in their operations and must refrain from harassing, intimidating, and or arresting innocent civilians who may throng the court premises on the 18th, 19th and 20th of January, 2022, in demonstration of their unwavering solidarity to our client.

“It is on record that these civilians who have remained devoted and steadfast in their commitment and solidarity have conducted themselves peacefully and in the most civil manner. It is also on record that, notwithstanding the fact that these civilians have always been peaceful in their conduct and show of solidarity, the security agents have continued to harass intimidate and arrest them. Many of these persons so arrested are still languishing in various detention facilities in Nigeria.”