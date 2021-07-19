Kanu’s Lawyer Threatens To Report Nigeria To Britain For Delaying Client’s Signing Of Consular Forms

Mr Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, Monday, reacted to what he described as a deliberate delay in allowing his client to sign some consular forms by the Department of State Security.

In his account made available to THE WHISTLER, Ejimakor said, “Last Saturday, when I visited Mazi Kanu, I expressed strong concerns about the inordinate delay in having Kanu sign the two Forms I had taken to the DSS for Kanu’s signature some days before.

“Both Forms relate to affirming his consent to consular and diplomatic interventions by the United Kingdom and the her High Commission in Nigeria.

“Surprisingly, the Forms were returned to me unsigned. Let me make it clear that the day I took the Forms to the DSS, the officers on location were amenable to Kanu signing them until somewhere along the line, they tarried and decided to send it to the legal unit for vetting.

“My sense is that it’s the legal unit of the DSS that disapproved of Kanu signing the Forms for reasons that were not given to me.

“I don’t see any legal advantage the government of Nigeria stands to gain by blocking Kanu from signing those Forms. The Forms are but a mere routine in matters like this.

“Instead of any advantage, the refusal will help fuel the notion that the government of Nigeria is deliberately isolating Kanu from having consular and diplomatic access to the United Kingdom.

“It does not comport with the best traditions of fundamental fairness that a detainee is being denied access to resources that will assist him in his defense.”

He threatened to draw the attention of Britain if the matter persisted. In his words, “For these reasons, I am now compelled to call on the British High Commission in Nigeria to banish every red tape and exert the full weight of its diplomatic clout in gaining immediate access to Kanu.

“This is especially important, given the prospects of better welfare, including adequate medical care for Mazi Kanu.

“Further, the prompt intervention of the High Commission will mean that Kanu will have another layer of human contact in addition to his legal team who are the only ones currently allowed to see him.”