Kanye West Not Richest Black Man In America-Forbes

Forbes has taken to its official Instagram handle to say Kanye West is not the richest Black man in America, after Bloomberg revealed that he is the richest black American in United State with $6.6bn

According to the post, “No, Kanye West is not the richest Black person in America. On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that West is the richest Black person in America, worth as much as $6.6bn.

“The news comes after Bloomberg reported that his sneaker brand Yeezy—as well as Yeezy Gap, which has yet to sell one item of clothing—have a combined value of as much as $4.7bn.

“The publication mentioned, without going into full detail, an additional $1.7bn in assets. It’s not true, based on our calculations. Forbes estimates he’s worth less than a third of that, or $1.8bn. That’s a big jump from last May when Forbes first pegged his net worth to be $1.3bn, but nowhere near as much as the purported $6.6bn.

“Vista Equity’s Robert F. Smith remains the richest Black person in the U.S., worth an estimated $6bn, while Aliko Dangote of Nigeria, worth $11.8bn, is the richest Black person in the world.

“The reports are based on the magical thinking around sales that don’t exist yet.”

Last year, it was reported that– West became a certified billionaire with the help of his successful apparel and sneaker brand, Yeezy and a new multi-year contract with Gap (NYSE: GPS +1.64%).

Recall, sometime last year, West claimed that his net worth was more than $3bn, which is more than billionaires such as Oprah Winfrey, but that report wasn’t accurate. Forbes reported that his net worth at the time was $1.3bn.