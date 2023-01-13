Kanye West Remarries 2 Months After Kim Kardashian Divorced Him

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Controversial American rapper, Kanye West, has gotten married for the second time, two months after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

West, who now goes by Ye, secretly got married to Bianca Censori, an architectural designer at his footwear brand, Yeezy, TMZ reports.

The duo reportedly had a kind of wedding ceremony however it seems no marriage license was filed to make it legal.

Ye was spotted wearing a wedding band when he was seen earlier this week having lunch with Bianca in California.

The rapper and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had just concluded a lengthy divorce proceeding in November last year, which began back in February 2021 when Kim filed for divorce.

The settlement gave both parents equal access to their four children and ordered that Ye pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support. He’s also responsible for 50% of the children’s educational and security expenses.