KASU: Female Undergraduates May Become ‘Prostitutes’, Students’ Union Begs El-Rufai To Reverse Tuition Hike

60 SHARES Share Tweet

The upward review of tuition fees in Kaduna State University is drawing uneasy calm amongst students and relevant stakeholders.

The institution’s management, in a statement on Saturday, explained that it had no choice but to increase the fees because the school was broke.

It added that the expenditure of the institution far outweighed its inflow.

It sought the understanding of stakeholders.

“The Management of Kaduna State University wishes to inform students, parents and the general public that due to the present reality and efforts to improve the standard of learning as well as increase development in the Unive rsity, there is the need for an upward review of the current tuition fees.

“Available record shows that the sum of N400 million is being spent monthly, that is, N4.8 billion annually by the Kaduna State Government on the payment of salary for staff of Kaduna State University as well as monthly Overhead Grant of N25 million while the University generates annually the sum of N 765,855,671.00 as Internally-Generated Revenue(IGR).

“Summarily, in the year 2020, there was the allocation of N10 billion to the University meant for t he execution of capital projects while the sum of N5 billion goes to Recurren t (Overhead and Personnel Costs).

“The upward review of the tuition fees is a difficult decision based on the reality of the present time. The University hopes to improve the quality of teaching and research activities as well as create a more conducive atmosphere of learning for staff and students. However, the Kaduna State Governmen t has set aside the sum of N2 billion for loans at the Kaduna State Scholarsh ip & Loans Board for interested and qualified students to access,” it stated.

Our correspondent learnt that the fee for certain departments was fixed from N150,000 upwards.

Meanwhile, the KASU’s student union has sought the intervention of Governor Nasir El-Rufai on the fee hike.

Among other things, the union said in a statement that female students of university would be at risk of subscribing to selling their bodies to men as a lifestyle if the tuitions become unbearable for them.

They pleaded with the governor to intervene, adding that the state was already battling with a lot of problems.

“There are hundreds of our female students that survive by allowing some men to sicep with them just to afford school fees, accommodation and other expenses. We believe if the proposed increment is implemented. they will not only drop out of school but constitute a menace to the society.

” Kaduna State is the center of the North, and we are yet to recover from the negative effects of boko haram, arm banditry and kidnapping. Having more youth with no assurance of promising future could aggravate and already tense security challenge,” it stated.