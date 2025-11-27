KASU Now Varsity Of Choice – VC

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Kaduna State University (KASU) has evolved into one of the most progressive centres of higher learning in academic delivery, research and expanded infrastructure.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdullahi Ibrahim Musa, said that the university has widened opportunities for Kaduna State’s youth to attain academic excellence.

Musa, who made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, disclosed that KASU ‘’is the only state university in Nigeria to win a N1bn competitive grant for commercial agriculture awarded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).’’

The VC further said that three KASU scholars have been ranked among the World’s top 2% Scientists, ‘’a historic achievement for not just Kaduna State but Nigeria at large.’’

He listed Prof Ibrahim Inuwa of the Department of Chemistry, Dr Daniel Yahaya Shagaiya of the Mathematics Department and Dr Abdullahi Yusuf Zuntu of the Department of Physics as the KASU scholars who are doing the nation proud.

‘’These feats couldn’t have been achieved without the support and guidance of Governor Uba Sani. Over the last two years, KASU has undergone a remarkable transformation driven by strategic reforms, targeted investments, and an unwavering commitment to excellence,’’ he added.

According to him, ‘’KASU’s strides across multiple sectors reflect the Governor Uba Sani administration’s overarching vision of human capital development, knowledge-driven growth, and inclusive prosperity for all citizens of Kaduna State.’’

Musa pointed out that the varsity has established two new academic colleges, namely College of Science, Computing & Engineering and College of Allied Health & Pharmaceutical Sciences.

He further disclosed that KASU has forged global research partnerships with Lomonosov Moscow State University to bridge digital gaps and promote academic exchanges.

According to him, KASU also has a partnership with Universitas Indonesia for the promotion of stem cell research, Ascending Consultants / Ledger Lab for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain innovation.

The Vice Chancellor further disclosed that KASU has also introduced high-demand programmes like Cyber Security, Data Science, Biotechnology, and Information Systems.

Musa also said that the National Universities Commission(NUC) has conducted resource verification of 40 new academic programmes, accredited over 50 programmes, with 47 achieving full accreditation.

‘’These reforms have consolidated KASU’s reputation as a future-ready university producing industry-aligned graduates in tandem with the vision of the government for higher education,’’ he added. ENDS.