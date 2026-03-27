Kate Henshaw Opens Up On Menopause

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Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw took center stage in Lagos with a deeply personal and powerful message on health and aging, as she headlined the official unveiling of Efamol Evening Primrose Oil (EPO) in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2026 Continuing Education Conference of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, Henshaw moved beyond celebrity appeal to share her lived experience with menopause, urging women to better understand their bodies and prioritize internal wellness over surface-level solutions.

“I never knew the symptoms and effects of menopause until just after age 50,” she said during a panel session. “What I was feeling in my body, I later realised, were menopausal symptoms.” She stressed that while such changes are natural, managing them requires awareness, discipline, and the right kind of support.

Her remarks set the tone for the launch, which brought together pharmacists, healthcare professionals, and wellness advocates to promote a shift toward science-backed, preventive healthcare in Nigeria.

Adding a clinical perspective, Ibukun Tola-Ogunyemi highlighted the increasing demand for evidence-based supplements, noting that Efamol EPO offers pharmacists a credible option due to its high Gamma Linolenic Acid (GLA) content and strong research foundation.

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Menopause advocate Mosunmola Dosumu also addressed attendees, drawing attention to the physical and emotional realities many women face during hormonal transitions.

She emphasized that declining oestrogen levels can impact skin health, hydration, and overall comfort, but noted that proper nutritional support can significantly ease these effects.

From the distribution side, Ogheneochuko Omaruaye, CEO of New Heights Pharmaceuticals Limited, assured stakeholders that the product would be widely accessible. He said the company has partnered with pharmacies nationwide to ensure availability, reinforcing its commitment to improving health outcomes through trusted channels.

Efamol EPO, a premium supplement rich in essential fatty acids, is designed to support hormonal balance and improve skin health from within. Backed by clinical studies, it has been linked to benefits such as improved skin elasticity, reduced dryness, and relief from premenstrual discomfort.

Beyond the product launch, the event signaled a broader shift in Nigeria’s wellness conversation one that emphasizes internal balance, informed choices, and preventive care. With voices like Henshaw bridging personal experience and public advocacy, stakeholders say the message is clear: true wellness starts from within.