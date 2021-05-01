Katsina Emirate Suspends Kankara District Head Linked To Bandits

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Katsina Emirate Council has suspended the district head of Kankara, Yusuf Lawal, over his alleged links to bandits in the state.

The council announced Lawal’s suspension in a statement signed by its secretary, Mamman Ifo, on Friday.

The council, under the leadership of His Royal Highness, Abdulmumin Kabir Usman, said the Kankara district head’s suspension was with immediate effect.

Lawal, also known as the Sarkin Pauwan Katsina, is said to be under investigation for undisclosed misconducts.

His suspension came about four months after bandits kidnapped 344 schoolboys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

Meanwhile, one of the alleged masterminds of the Kankara abduction and notorious bandits’ leader, Auwalun Daudawa, was reportedly killed on Friday.

He was said to have returned to his old ways about two months after the Katsina State Government pardoned bandits in the state under an amnesty programme.

The state’s Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran, confirmed his death to Channels Television.

Daudawa was reportedly shot dead by a rival gang while on a revenge mission

He had surrendered 20 AK-47 rifles, 20 Magazines, one General Purpose Machine Gun, one Rocket-Propelled Grenade and several ammunitions to the state government alongside five of his comrades in February.