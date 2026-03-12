Katsina Federal Varsity Rusticates 20 Students

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Katsina State, has approved the rustication of 20 students found guilty of engaging in various forms of examination malpractice.

This is contained in a statement issued to journalists in Katsina on Thursday by the university’s Director of Information and Protocol, Nasiru Abdul.

Abdul said the decision was taken during the university’s 138th Regular Senate Meeting held on Wednesday.

He said the senate reached the verdict after considering the report of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee, which investigated allegations of examination misconduct involving the affected students.

According to him, the Vice-Chancellor of the university and Chairman of Senate, Prof. Mohammed Khalid-Othman, said the action was taken in line with the institution’s established regulations on academic integrity.

He said the decision was made pursuant to Section 13.3(c) of the university’s policy on examination irregularity and academic misconduct.

Abdul said the vice-chancellor commended members of the disciplinary committee for their diligence and commitment to upholding the university’s policies.

According to him, the vice-chancellor noted that the panel ensured due process, fairness, firmness and justice throughout the investigation.

He added that the senate’s decision was intended to send a clear message to students on the importance of complying with the institution’s rules governing examinations.

“The decision is meant to send a clear signal to all students to brace up and do the needful, while also serving as a deterrent to those who may wish to cut corners by violating the university’s rules and regulations on examination conduct.

“The university management also confirmed that all the affected students were given the opportunity to appear before the disciplinary committee to defend themselves before the final decision was reached,” he said.