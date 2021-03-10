Katsina Police ‘Can’t Talk’ As Gunmen Abduct 50 Women

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Spokesman of the Katsina State police command, Gambo Isah, has appeared to mirror the confusion that the fresh alleged abduction of over 50 women has thrown the state into.

About 30 women were reported to have been abducted during an attack on villages in Katsalle community, Sabuwa Local Government Area, Kastina State, on Monday. This came about 24hours after 20 women were reportedly abducted in neighbouring villages.

While responding to THE WHISTLER’s question regarding the abduction, the police spokesperson sounded confused and distraught.

“What you are requesting from me is very…very national issue (sic), touching on national security…I have to save myself,” said Isah.

BBC Hausa had reported that the Monday night attack came about 24 hours after 20 women were abducted from two other villages on Sunday.

The latest attack took place on the same day Nigeria and other nations celebrated the International Women’s Day, during which many international organizations and individuals called for the protection of women and the girl child who have mostly been the victims of kidnappings and other vices in the country.