Katsina: Police Confirm Killing Of Village Head, 4 Others By Bandits

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a village chief, Alhaji Jafaru Rabi’u, in Daddara Liman, Jibia Local Government Area of the State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night after armed men invaded the community, ransacked houses, and looted properties.

Four other people were said to have also been killed in nearby Daddara village.

The state’s police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, said the Divisional Police Officer in the area along with military personnel had engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel before they (the terrorists) retreated.

He said, “The bandits carrying sophisticated weapons invaded the village (Daddara Liman) around 11.30 p.m on Wednesday and started shooting.

“The DPO and military personnel chased them away. Five people, including the village head, were killed while one person is missing”.

Isah opined that the ongoing military operations in Zamfara and Sokoto states could be responsible for the influx of terrorists into Katsina State.

He added that security personnel in the state were doing all they could to be “on top of the situation” and rid the state of the terrorists.