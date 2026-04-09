Katsina Prepares 1,000 Couples For Mass Wedding

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The Katsina State Government, in collaboration with an NGO, Al-Usra Marital Support Foundation, on Thursday organised an intensive pre-marital counselling and training for about 1,000 intending couples.

The exercise, held in Katsina, Daura and Funtua zones, was part of preparations for a mass wedding, ‘Auren Gata’, an initiative of the state government, scheduled for April 25.

The Chairperson of the Foundation, Dr Murjanatu Ibrahim-Duwan, said that the training was aimed at strengthening family values and reducing divorce in the society.

She said that the foundation was partnering with relevant authorities to prepare couples, representing 2,000 individuals, for the planned mass wedding.

Ibrahim-Duwan added that the initiative was designed to equip the intending couples with the knowledge and skills required to build stable and successful marriages.

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She said that the couples were earlier screened by the state Ministry of Women Affairs to ensure they are fit and ready for marriage.

She said that the training exercise had been divided into three zones, Malumfashi, Daura and Katsina, to allow participants from different locations conveniently attend the sessions.

“The training is to prepare the couples for a successful married life by educating them on their responsibilities to one another and the importance of mutual understanding in marriage,” she said.

Ibrahim-Duwan added that the sessions also provided guidance on Islamic perspectives on marriage, conflict resolution and ways to maintain harmony in the home.

She noted that participants would receive certificates, which would serve as a requirement for participation in the mass wedding.

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The chairperson further explained that the ministry of women affairs compiled and verified the list of screened couples after conducting medical tests and other necessary evaluations.

She expressed optimism that the initiative would contribute significantly to reducing marital disputes and strengthening family institutions in the state.

Earlier, the Hisbah Commander in the state, Dr Aminu Usman (Abu Ammar), said that the initiative, the first in the state, would help in reducing immorality.

He said that the state government would also provide the couples with all the necessary support needed for marriage, and also a capital for the groom to start a business.

Usman said that after the wedding, the board would continue to monitor the couples, to ensure a true and peaceful marriage.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Aisha Aminu-Malumfashi, said the initiative was to prevent the beneficiaries, especially women, from falling into immorality.

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Represented by Amina Sada-Mashi, the Spokesperson of the ministry, the Commissioner said that the beneficiaries were made to undergo a thorough screening, such as genotype, HIV and other health issues.