Katsina Residents Respond With ‘Atiku’ As Tinubu Shouts APC

The campaign train of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was left embarrassed on Monday as residents who attended the rally kept shouting ‘Atiku’ when the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, chanted ‘APC’ and ‘Nigeria’ during the event.

The campaign which was holding in the state despite the weekend’s reported killings of over 88 vigilante personnel had in attendance the president, Muhammadu Buhari, and some members of the Progressive Governors Forum of the party.

Atiku has staged his campaign in the state which was reportedly well attended.

Tinubu, while speaking at the rally, promised to find solution to “insecurity” in the country, dwelling on why the PDP must not be returned to power.

He pointed out that the president meant well for the country and that “16 years of the PDP was a waste”.

He pledged that no one would be left behind if he becomes president.

But each time Tinubu shouted ‘APC’ and ‘Nigeria’, the people at the campaign ground shouted the name of the former vice president.

Recall that a similar incident was reported weeks ago when the APC staged its presidential campaign rally in Adamawa, the homestate of the PDP candidate.

Katsina is being governed by an APC governor, Aminu Masari, who is a former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Two weeks ago, Buhari’s convoy was reportedly stoned while on a working visit to the state, his home state. The residents have been aggrieved over pervasive insecurity.

The state has been at the receiving end of kidnapping and killings by bandits and other terrorist groups.

Reports say about 16 Local Government Areas are still under the capture of terrorists, with fears by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that elections may not be held in those areas.