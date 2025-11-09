Katsina United Banished To Jos After Attack On Barau FC Player

NPFL side Katsina United have been banished to Jos, and fined ₦9m following the attack on Barau FC player, Nana Abraham in the matchday 12 encounter on Saturday.

It would be recalled that Nana Abraham was attacked in the game, a few minutes after the team equalised to make it 1-1.

The Nigeria Premier Football League announced the club’s punishment on Sunday.

The club failed to provide adequate & effective security resulting in unauthorised persons gaining access to restricted areas.

Katsina Utd also failed to ensure proper conduct of their supporters leading to the harassment of Barau FC players & match officials.

Supporters of Katsina Utd also threw harmful objects onto the pitch resulting in the injuries of Barau FC players.

Furthermore, Katsina Utd supporters displayed conduct capable of bringing the game into disrepute.

Katsina Utd will play all their subsequent home matches at the stadium in Jos & behind closed doors.

The club have been fined N1m each for throwing objects towards the pitch, failing to ensure proper conduct of their supporters & bringing the game into disrepute, totalling N3m.

A N2m fine has also been placed on Katsina Utd for failing to provide adequate & effective security.

The club will further pay N2m each as compensation for treatment of injuries & damages to the away team’s buses; & for holding the match officials & away team hostage for hours after the match, totalling N4m.

Katsina Utd have 48 hours within the date of the notice to appeal the sanctions.

Meanwhile, Katsina United Football Club has denied and condemned online reports alleging violence and a player’s death during their recent NPFL match against Barau FC at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

In a statement on Sunday, Media Director Nasir Gide described the claims as “entirely baseless and a deliberate attempt to tarnish the club’s image.”

He admitted the match was tense due to some contentious officiating decisions but insisted security operatives maintained order throughout.

“At no point during the game did any supporter gain access to the main pitch.

“Katsina United football club is committed to professionalism, discipline, and fair play both on and off the pitch.”

The club criticised the publication for spreading misinformation without verification, warning it could harm the club and football development in the state and Nigeria.

Katsina United also accused Barau FC of amplifying the false reports and said it would allow the League Management Company to investigate.

Gide said the club had demanded a retraction and public apology and warned that legal action could follow if the platform failed to comply.