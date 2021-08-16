Kayvee Withdrawn From BBNaija House Over Mental Health Issue

Season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate Kayvee has been withdrawn from Big Brother Naija House Today.

This came after the live show on Sunday, when the housemates, fans and viewers of the show expressed concern over his emotional detachment in the show.

However, Kayvee was advised to leave the house because of his mental health for the sake of his sanity.

The Head of House, Pere, addressed the housemates after a diary session with Big Brother.

He said, “As you may have noticed, your fellow housemate Kayvee has been unwell for few hours now, during this period he has resulted with the medical doctor and has been advised to withdraw from the show to take care of his health.

“Based on this advise, Kayvee will no longer be part of the show for this season.

“Kayvee would like you all to know that he appreciates the time spent in the house with everyone, the friendship, support, and love truly means a lot for him.”

Meanwhile, the psychologist that attended to Kayvee said his mental issue started from the compulsory isolation that he did before entering for the show, and will still be under the close monitoring of medical personnel.

Kayvee had appeared detached and isolated from other housemates, a character that caused concern from the housemates and fans.

Kayvee recent show of emotion was on Monday morning, where he suddenly broke down in tears during the work out sessions and housemates tried to console him.