Kazure Removed As NYSC DG As Army Approves New Postings

Advertisement

The Nigerian army has named S. Ibrahim from Nigerian army university Biu, as the director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in a new posting released on Friday.

A statement releasing the redeployment and signed by Sagir Musa, the army spokesman, said Ibrahim takes over from S.Z. Kazaure.

Musa said Kazaure had been deployed to the Nigerian army resource centre as senior resource person.

Advertisement

Under the posting, C.A. Bossman from Nigerian army archives was moved to command schools services as director, while E. Angaye is appointed acting director veterans affairs department (army).

Musa said B.A. Tsoho from army headquarters’ department of civil-military affairs had been moved to Nigerian army language institute, as commandant.

Others are A.A. Goni from 82 division education to army headquarters department of civil-military affairs as director information and F.C. Onyeari from headquarters Nigerian army supply and transport to defence headquarters as acting director catering.

Musa said S.S. Ibrahim is now registrar Nigerian army university Biu, adding that the postings were with immediate effect.

Advertisement

_

NAN