Kebbi Assembly Speaker Passes Away In Egypt

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The Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman Zuru has died.

Zuru reportedly died on Monday in an Egyptian hospital where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

The late speaker represented Zuru Constituency in the state assembly.

An aide to the governor on Communication and Strategy, Idris Zuru, who confirmed his death to journalists expressed shock saying, “The death of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Usman Zuru, came to us as a rude shock. It is a painful loss not only to Kebbi State but to the entire nation.”

He added that, “We are still gathering full details surrounding his passing. The government will make an official statement and announce burial arrangements in consultation with the family.”