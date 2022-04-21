Kebbi Businessman Purchases N100 Million Presidential Nomination Forms For Bola Tinubu

Former Lagos State governor, Mr Bola Tinubu, has become the first presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressive Congress to get the party’s nomination forms.

A Kebbi businessman, Mr Aminu Suleiman, wrote a cheque of N100 million for the APC National Leader’s presidential nomination forms.

Suleiman is the Director General Tinubu Support Organisation, TSO, one of the many support groups advancing his presidential aspiration hoping that he gets the party’s presidential ticket in May.

Suleiman is said to be a multinational contractor.

In a message following the issuing of the cheque, he said he believed in Tinubu’s capacity to carry out positive transformation if he becomes president.

The message posted on the group’s website reads: “Director General Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) Hon. Aminu Suleiman signs N100m cheque to purchase APC presidential form For Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Speaking this evening(Wednesday), Hon. Aminu Suleiman Director General Tinubu Support Organisation said ‘Asiwaju has helped, raised and lifted lot of people and he is a man with a kind heart.

He said the only thing he could do right now is to buy the N100m APC Presidential Expression of Interest Form and Nomination Form for his mentor.

He added that, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the man of every moment and he will transform Nigeria when he becomes the President. There will be economic growth and prosperity and Nigeria will be a more better Place.”

The gesture was hailed by another Tinubu’s support group, the Nigeria Next Level Forum.

It’s National Coordinator, Pa Oladipupo Oladosu, said Suleiman’s gesture further confirms Tinubu’s acceptability and belief in his capacity to deliver the goods for the country.

In a message to the group, Oladosu said Tinubu is the best among the pack among the Yoruba aspirants as the group has been concerned to ensure a Yoruba man emerges candidate of the APC.

Oladosu is said to be the founder and the National Coordinator of Yoruba Patriots Movement since 2015, and was quoted as saying, “Aminu Suleiman is the Next Level Forum Coordinator for the North West.

“He is a very wealthy business man, a big time contractor, multinational business man and he has the means.

“When he told me he would do it, I told him he should go ahead, so it’s true.

“I told people that he has three advantages over us. In the first instance, he is not from our ethnic nationality, he is a Fulani from Kebbi.

“Secondly, he is a very bold man. He is a Lion. And when he is doing his thing, he never looks back. He has those distinctive character like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”