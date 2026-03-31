Kebbi PDP Rep Defects To APC

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The member of the House of Representatives representing Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza Federal Constituency, Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed, has defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing lingering leadership crises within the opposition party.

Announcing his resignation, Mohammed said the PDP has been enmeshed in persistent internal conflicts and unresolved leadership disputes, which have weakened its effectiveness as a viable political platform.

According to him, prolonged litigation and divisions within the party have made it increasingly difficult for dedicated members to contribute meaningfully to its growth and democratic obligations.

The lawmaker said his decision to leave the PDP followed extensive consultations with his constituents and key political stakeholders across his constituency.

He explained that his defection to the APC was driven by the need to better serve the interests of his people and to enhance his capacity for effective representation at the federal level.

“I have formally submitted my resignation letter to his PDP Ward Chairman in Nasarawa Ward, and also notify the Speaker of the House of Representatives of my defection.”

Advertisement

The development adds to the growing list of defections from the PDP amid ongoing internal wrangling within the party, raising fresh concerns over its cohesion ahead of future political contests.