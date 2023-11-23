Kebbi Rep Member Announces Plans To Fund Mass Wedding Following Kano’s Lead

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Sani Yakubu Noma, a representative of Argungu/Augie Federal Constituency in Kebbi State, had revealed his initiative to facilitate the marriage of 100 female orphans from his constituency.

In his statement to the press in Argungu, Kebbi State, he emphasised that this endeavour is aimed at contributing to the well-being of orphans in his constituency.

Noma disclosed that the marriage ceremony is scheduled to occur at the Palace of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera, this Saturday, November 25, at 10am.

He expressed his commitment by stating, “Already, I have procured beds, mattresses, essential furniture, and other matrimonial commodities for the beneficiaries.”

Also, Noma highlighted the formation of a committee to ensure the successful execution of the event, with participants selected from the two local government areas under his representation in the National Assembly.

This announcement comes a month after the Kano State Government organised a mass wedding for 1,800 couples, including widows, divorcees, and spinsters from all 44 local government areas of the state.

Governor Yusuf highlighted the significance of the event, emphasising the state’s commitment to preserving cultural traditions and fostering social cohesion, offering couples a memorable and cost-effective way to formalise their unions.