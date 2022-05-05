‘Keep Your Support To Yourself’ – Don Jazzy Rebukes Mavin Fans Who Disrespect Other Artistes

Music producer and Mavin Records boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, known professionally as Don Jazzy, has warned fans of his record label and its artistes against disrespecting other musicians in the name of supporting the label.

Don Jazzy stated this while cautioning Mavin Records supporters from engaging in fan wars with supporters of other record labels and their artistes.

“If your only way to support Mavin is by hating on or downplaying a colleague’s hustle and success, then please keep your support to yourself.

“I know some of you derive pleasure from that sh*t, but that’s not the Mavin way. We will manage our little fan base that is genuinely happy for others,” the music producer had said.

A Twitter user (@DMLightttt) had asked the music producer, “So we should watch them spit thrash on our Rema without showing them who’s the boss?”

But Don Jazzy replied, “Who made you boss? To what end? Your banter is not good for anybody. We make music for y’all to listen to and enjoy. That’s only what makes us happy. Nothing else. Thanks.”

The 39-year-old also responded to a tweet from another user (@Tunde4L) who asked why he didn’t speak up when his artiste, Rema, was being compared to bigger artistes in the past.

Don Jazzy, however, said: “I did interviews addressing it sir. And my team internally knows not to participate in such an unprogressive manner. Hoping that one day the fans will learn from our body language and stop. But it seems to be getting worse by the day.”

Apart from Rema, fast-rising acts currently signed to Mavin Records include Ayrra Starr, Ladipoe, and Johnny Drille.