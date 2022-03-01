Keke, Okada, Tricycle Operators Admit Presence Of Bad Eggs As Gov Ugwuanyi Lifts Ban

The leaderships of the Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union (ATRTU), Motorcycle Transport Union, Nkanu East/West branches and Tipper Union of Nigeria, Enugu State, Tuesday, said hoodlums had infiltrated their associations to tarnish their image.

They stated this during a security meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu.

The meeting was promoted by the recent ban on the operations of tricycles, motorcycles and tipper-trucks in all the communities in Nkanu East and Nkanu West LGAs, and selected areas in Enugu South LGA.

This followed last Wednesday’s attacks by hoodlums during council polls in the state.

The state chairman of ATRTU, Comrade Benjamin Ikah, said, “The association will not fold our arms and watch our long-built reputation in Enugu State damaged by some criminals.

“The association will support the efforts of security agencies to fish out the bad eggs in our association.”

He said they would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that hoodlums using tricycles for criminal activities ‘are fished out’.

The president of Enugu State Tipper Union of Nigeria, Mr Andrew Nweke, said, “It is unfortunate that our union has been infiltrated by criminal elements masquerading as genuine drivers.

“This union shall no longer allow unscrupulous characters to drag the name of the association to the mud.

“We condemn the criminal activities of drivers who collude with bandits under the Tipper Union to unleash mayhem on the citizens.”

The leaders of Nkanu East/Nkanu West branches of Motorcycle Transport Union of Enugu State pledged that ‘the association shall rise to the occasion by ensuring that criminals do not succeed in dragging the image and reputation of our union to the mud’.

The highlight of the meeting was the consensus of the associations to form a synergy to fight crimes within them. They also appealed to security agencies and council chairmen to cooperate with them in their efforts to fish out bad eggs among them.

Gov Ugwuanyi urged the leaders to fulfill their commitments towards making Enugu State crime-free.

The governor therefore directed the state

attorney general and commissioner for justice, Chief Miletus Eze, to prepare an Executive Order vacating the ban.

The meeting was attended by heads of security agencies in the state as well as the Secretary to the State Government, among others.