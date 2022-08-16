KENYA: ‘Accept This Result’ — Tinubu Tells Odinga, Other Presidential Aspirants

87 SHARES Share Tweet

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a candidate in Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, has urged aspirants who lost out in the just-concluded Kenya presidential election to “accept this result” and shun actions that could spur violence in the East African country.

Tinubu made the call while congratulating William Ruto for his victory in the election held on August 9, 2022.

Ruto, who is the incumbent Vice President of Kenya, was declared the winner of the election by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after scoring 50.49% of the vote.

He narrowly defeated Kenya’s veteran opposition leader and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, who contested the office for the fifth time.

Reacting in a statement he signed on Tuesday, Tinubu, who is the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, urged aggrieved aspirants in the Kenya election to “seek peaceful adjudication of all disputes through the Kenyan legal system.”

“I congratulate William Ruto and his UDA party on his election as the next president of Kenya. I also congratulate and commend the people of Kenya on the peaceful conduct of the elections. While urging all Kenyans to accept this result and shun violence, I enjoin them to seek peaceful adjudication of all disputes through the Kenyan legal system.

“This shall be the greatest testament to the progress Kenya has made in strengthening the core institutions of its democracy.

“It is my prayer that as President, Mr. Ruto will unite the country, bringing all Kenyans together to move their great nation forward and implementing the progressive policies and reforms desired by the people.

“I wish Mr. Ruto and all the people of Kenya the very best and look forward to a continued beneficial and cordial relationship between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Kenya,” he wrote.