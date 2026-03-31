Kenya Clears $30m CAF Fee, Secures 2027 AFCON Hosting

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kenyan government has paid Ksh 3.9 billion or 30 million dollars to the Confederation of African Football as the hosting fee for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, clearing a key financial hurdle ahead of the March 30, 2026, deadline and securing its co-hosting rights.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya confirmed the payment on Tuesday, stating that the country has now fulfilled its financial and institutional obligations to CAF.

“I am pleased to announce that the Government of Kenya has fully met its financial and institutional obligations to CAF as we steadily advance towards co hosting the 2027 AFCON,” he said.

“In fulfilment of our commitments, the Government has remitted the requisite 30 million dollars hosting fee to CAF, reaffirming Kenya’s credibility, readiness and unwavering commitment.”

Mvurya said the payment reinforces Kenya’s position as a co host of the tournament alongside Uganda and Tanzania under the Pamoja bid.

Kenya was the last of the three countries to remit the fee after weeks of pressure, raising earlier concerns about the possibility of losing its hosting slot. The payment now confirms that all three East African nations have met the financial requirements set by CAF.

Advertisement

Despite the development, attention remains on infrastructure readiness. Recent inspection reports by CAF officials indicated that several proposed venues in Kenya are yet to meet the required standards for hosting matches.

One of the key facilities, Talanta Stadium, is still under construction, while other stadiums are expected to undergo upgrades to meet international specifications.

The government has pledged to fast track work on stadiums, training facilities, transport systems and other logistics to ensure compliance ahead of the tournament.

Mvurya also said the Local Organising Committee has been restructured to include stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to strengthen coordination.

Officials from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are expected to meet next month to harmonise preparations, including visa arrangements to ease movement for teams, officials and fans.

Advertisement

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will mark the first time the tournament is co hosted by three East African countries, with matches scheduled across the region.