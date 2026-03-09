Kenya Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 45

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

At least 45 people have died and many others are missing following severe flash floods in Kenya triggered by heavy seasonal rains, local authorities and rescue officials said. The rising toll underscores the growing impact of extreme weather events on communities across the East African nation.

The floods, caused by intense downpours in several counties, swept away homes, submerged roads and displaced hundreds of residents. Emergency rescue teams, including personnel from the Kenya Red Cross and local government agencies, have been conducting search and rescue operations in affected areas.

Officials said that many of the deaths occurred in low‑lying regions and riverine communities, where rising waters caught residents off guard. Dwelling structures in informal settlements and flood prone zones were particularly hard hit, with families left homeless and critical infrastructure damaged.

The government has mobilised relief supplies, temporary shelters and medical teams to assist displaced households, while emergency management authorities warned that more rain is expected in the coming days. Residents were urged to avoid crossing swollen rivers and to heed evacuation orders where applicable.

Climate specialists and meteorologists have linked the increased frequency of flash floods in East Africa to shifting weather patterns and heavier seasonal rains, which have strained local infrastructure and displaced vulnerable populations.

Authorities said the death toll could rise as search efforts continue in areas still cut off by floodwaters.