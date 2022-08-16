Kenya: Odinga Rejects Ruto’s Victory As President Kenyatta Yet To Congratulate President-Elect

95 SHARES Share Tweet

The victory of William Ruto, Kenya’s President-elect has been rejected by his main opponent, Raila Odinga.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Kenya electoral commission said on Monday that Ruto won the keenly contested election with 50.4% of the votes cast.

But Odinga rejected the results announced by the commission during a national address on Tuesday.

He argued that the nation at large were shocked yesterday to learn that Mr Chebukati, who heads the electoral commission, allegedly unilaterally announced the supposed winner of the 2022 presidential elections.

He alleged that only Mr Chebukati had access to the tally of the presidential votes while denying all the commissioners access.

He added that the fact that 4 of the 7 Commissioners protested the planned announcement was proof that Ruto’s victory was questionable.

“The figures announced by Chebukati are null and void. in our view, there is neither a legally, validly declared winner nor a President-elect,” he said on Tuesday.

Furthermore, after Ruto was declared winner of the polls, he told Citizen TV Kenya that his principal, Uhuru Kenyatta was yet to congratulate him.

“I have not talked to Uhuru Kenyatta but I am sure there will be a conversation because now I am the president elect and there has to be a transition and in that transition I am sure there will be discussion between the current president and myself,” he said.

Checks on the Kenya Government’s social media account, (State House Kenya’s Twitter and Facebook handles) showed no update on the just concluded elections as of the time of this report.

But Kenya’s counterparts like the governments of South Africa, Tanzania and Nigeria have congratulated Ruto for emerging victorious at the polls.

Also, the founding pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Joshua Selman described Ruto’s win as a victory for the church.

He also promised to grace the inauguration which comes up by end of August, 2022.

His tweet reads, “My brother. God has done it…Congratulations @WilliamsRuto on your victory as the new president of Kenya. This is good news for the church of Jesus. Congratulations to all Kenyans! See you all at the inauguration. To God be the glory”

Before the forthcoming swearing-in, Ruto still serves as Deputy President to his principal, Uhuru Kenyatta.

He was sworn into that office on April 9th, 2013.

In that role, he serves as principal assistant of the President and deputises the President in the execution of his functions.

New York Times reports that Mr. Ruto’s campaign targeted and was driven by the youths who were largely unemployed.

His parents, were leaders in the local African Inland Church, and also played a role in shaping his faith.