Kenya, Uganda Leaders Mark Progress On New Railway Extension

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The presidents of Kenya and Uganda, William Ruto and Yoweri Museveni, are scheduled to meet near their shared border in Kisumu on Saturday to mark the launch and progress of a major multi-billion-dollar extension of the Standard Gauge Railway.

The meeting highlights a long-delayed project to extend the Chinese-built railway from its current terminus in western Kenya toward Uganda, with the aim of boosting regional trade and economic integration across East Africa.

The railway, initially constructed between 2013 and 2019, currently links the Kenyan port of Mombasa to Nairobi and Naivasha. The new extension will run from Narok County, where President Ruto broke ground on Thursday, through Kisumu near the border, and onward to Malaba on the Kenya-Uganda frontier. Kenyan authorities have set an ambitious target for the line to reach Kisumu by June 2027.

The project is expected to catalyze regional economic growth, create jobs, reduce road congestion, and strengthen trade with landlocked neighbors including Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Analysts note that it will also enhance Kenya’s position as a key transport and logistics hub in eastern and central Africa.

The total cost of the extension is estimated at more than 500 billion Kenyan shillings, or about $3.9 billion, according to Kenya’s Treasury. Unlike earlier phases that were heavily funded through Chinese loans, which left Kenya with roughly $1 billion in annual debt servicing costs against lower revenue from the line, this phase avoids new borrowing from Chinese banks. Instead, it will be financed through future cargo taxes and partnerships with Chinese transport firms.

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President Ruto emphasized the strategic importance of the project, saying: “We have thought through this project and its finance. This extension will catalyse regional economic growth and firmly position Kenya as a leading transport and logistics hub in eastern and central Africa.”

The initiative has faced years of delays due to funding challenges, particularly after China scaled back lending amid Kenya’s repayment difficulties. While usage of the existing line has grown, financial strains remain, including penalties for late payments.

The planned meeting of the two leaders and the revival of the project reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance regional connectivity through modern rail infrastructure.