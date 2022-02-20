Kenyan Ambassador Alleged To Have Aided Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest Dies

Mr Wilfred Machage, Kenya Ambassador to Nigeria, who is alleged to have aided the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Nairobi, is dead.

Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was arrested last year in Kenya and brought to Nigeria where he is currently facing trials over alleged treason, jumping bail and operating a proscribed group.

Some of Kanu’s faithful alleged that the deceased ambassador contributed to the arrest of Kanu by Nigerian security operatives in Kenya.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Mr Machage’s death on Saturday.

According to the statement, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets to announce the sudden death of Dr Ambassador Wilfred Machage, Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria and accredited to 12 other countries in Central and Western Africa which occurred today.

“Ambassador Machage collapsed at home and was pronounced dead at hospital shortly thereafter at around 12.30pm this afternoon in Abuja, Nigeria. His wife was with him when this unfortunate incident happened.”

Our correspondent reports that the deceased’s twin brother, Sospeter Magita, former Kenya Ambassador to Russia, said his late brother collapsed and died at his home after taking lunch.

Magita said, “It is a very sad moment that I have today lost my best friend and confidant.”