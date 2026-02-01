Key Regulators, Asset Owners Laud HYPREP’s Milestones, Pledge Continued Support

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Strategic regulators, asset owners and development stakeholders have expressed strong satisfaction with the pace, quality and scale of work being executed by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), describing its performance as impressive and impactful in line with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) recommendations on the cleanup of Ogoniland.

The commendations were made during the 2025 Fourth Quarter Key Regulators/Asset Owners Meeting held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where stakeholders reviewed the status of ongoing remediation and restoration projects under the Ogoni Cleanup Programme.

In separate goodwill messages at the meeting, the regulators praised HYPREP for attaining significant milestones with remarkable efficiency, transparency and accountability, noting that the Project has demonstrated both institutional capacity and unwavering commitment to sustaining collaboration with partners for the successful delivery of the Ogoni Cleanup.

The stakeholders particularly applauded HYPREP’s landmark achievements in land and shoreline remediation, mangrove restoration, provision of reticulated potable water, sustainable livelihood programmes, donation of ambulances to health facilities across Ogoni communities, as well as the construction of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration and the ongoing Ogoni Power Project.

According to them, independent field assessments and monitoring reports have shown clear evidence that HYPREP is delivering beyond its statutory mandates, while maintaining quality control and adherence to international best practices.

Goodwill messages were delivered by representatives of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Centre for Environment and Human Rights Development (CEHRD), Society for Women and Youths Affairs (SWAYA), Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN), Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC) and the Federal Ministry of Environment.

Other stakeholders in attendance included officials from the Rivers State Ministry of Environment, Rivers State Ministry of Health, National Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Rivers State Ministry of Power, Rivers State University, Rivers State Ministry of Water and Rural Development, as well as Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited.

Following a detailed presentation by HYPREP’s Monitoring and Evaluation Unit on the status of projects across the various thematic areas, participants offered constructive feedback on observed gaps and areas requiring improvement.

They unanimously reassured HYPREP and the people of Ogoniland of their continued technical, regulatory and institutional support toward the success of the cleanup programme.

The stakeholders also recommended that the quarterly review meetings be sustained, noting that the forum provides an effective platform for reporting, evaluation, problem-solving and strengthening collaboration.

Commending the improved level of engagement, Professor Iyenemi Kakulu of Rivers State University said the quality of work at project sites had significantly improved.

“We commend HYPREP for the quality of work done at sites. The progress is phenomenal. HYPREP is scoring good grades — above average,” he said.

Speaking at the event, the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, represented by the Director of Technical Services, Professor Damian-Paul Aguiyi, expressed appreciation to the regulators and asset owners for their cooperation, availability for field monitoring and consistent participation in review meetings.

Professor Zabbey reaffirmed HYPREP’s commitment to best practices in waste management, particularly in waste generation, handling and disposal, while calling on regulators to provide adequate logistics support to strengthen oversight.

He emphasized that HYPREP remains firmly focused on the core UNEP recommendations, especially soil and shoreline remediation, mangrove restoration, provision of potable water, interventions in public healthcare services, and sustainable livelihood programmes for the people of Ogoniland.

The Project Coordinator further highlighted the overall status of the cleanup, noting that substantial progress has been recorded across all thematic areas. He assured stakeholders that several ongoing projects would soon be completed, while new initiatives would be rolled out in line with the Project’s mandate.

According to him, the essence of the quarterly meeting is to review progress, ensure quality assurance, strengthen accountability and foster effective collaboration among all partners involved in the Ogoni Cleanup.

The Quarterly Key Regulators/Asset Owners Meeting, he added, remains HYPREP’s strategic stakeholder management model, reinforcing the Project’s commitment to transparency, partnership for development and accountability—key drivers of effective project delivery and sustainable environmental restoration in Ogoniland.