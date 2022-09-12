Keyamo Clears Air On Allegations Against Tinubu,

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has cleared the air on various accusations leveled against the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

Keyamo was last month appointed one of the spokespersons of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation.

As allegations of age falsification, certificate forgery, and others continue to dominate discussion on the candidacy of Tinubu, Keyamo on Twitter space Programme organised by the ABAT (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu) provided responses to all the issues raised.

On allegations that Tinubu’s family is unknown, Keyamo said, “We can’t stay in our houses and manufacture cock and bull stories about families.

“If the families you say he claims to be part of have not come out to deny their illustrious son, then what is your headache?”

On alleged certificate falsification by the former Lagos State governor, Keyamo said, “PDP seriously wanted Lagos and Asiwaju held firm if he ever presented a false certificate back in 1999 and now, PDP and INEC will have feasted on it and used it in disqualifying him from contesting.”

On the claim that he sued Tinubu over similar allegations in the past, Keyamo clarified that he sued the Lagos State House of Assembly and not the candidate, Tinubu in 1999.

During the 2019 presidential election, bullion vans were reportedly sighted in Tinubu’s Ikoyi residence, stirring controversy over what they were being used for.

There were petitions written by various groups demanding his arrest and prosecution, but Keyamo dared those making the allegation to come up with evidence.

He pointed out that Tinubu has met all the requirements to vie for the most coveted political office in Nigeria.

“On the question of the Bullion van in Asiwaju’s house, if I may ask, how much was in it?

“Whoever makes a claim or allegation should come with proof. Bullion vans are for hire, they are not the property of anyone,” the minister said.

He then added, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is overqualified to contest for the position of the President of Nigeria as he has met the minimum qualification required by the law Section 131(d).”

On corruption allegations, Keyamo quoted the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu, saying that Tinubu had been probed many times by the anti-graft agencies.

“Ribadu said during his time, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was one of the most investigated ex-governor, as seriously as the PDP wanted to bring him down if they found anything Asiwaju will have been in jail by now.”