Keyamo: First Week of Cashless Airport Operations Under Thorough Review

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has announced a comprehensive review of the first week of cashless operations at all airports across Nigeria, a move aimed at eliminating corruption and optimising revenue at airport payment points.

Speaking on Wednesday, Keyamo said the review will assess the performance of the newly implemented cashless system, identify operational challenges, and guide improvements to ensure a seamless passenger experience.

“By the end of this week, I, along with my team, will be reviewing the first week of our going cashless at all our payment points at airports across the country,” he said.

The aviation minister emphasised that the government is determined to end the long-standing practice of cash collection at airport gates, which has often been linked to corruption and revenue leakages.

“We will surely improve the efficiency of the new system as time progresses by developing new ideas, but this government is determined to end the practice of collecting cash at our gates,” Keyamo added.

The review will focus on identifying operational gaps, technical issues, and staff challenges affecting the cashless rollout.

Keyamo called for public patience, reassuring travellers that the initiative is designed to enhance transparency and accountability in revenue collection. “Kindly bear with us, please. These changes are for the benefit of all travellers and to ensure transparency in revenue collection,” he said.

Launched last week, the cashless system covers all airport fees, including departure charges, boarding fees, and other ancillary payments. Officials say the system reduces human interference, minimises delays, and creates a more efficient and reliable travel experience.

Keyamo stressed that the initiative aligns with the government’s broader anti-corruption agenda and commitment to modernising Nigeria’s aviation sector. With the review ongoing, the Ministry of Aviation aims to establish a fully transparent, accountable, and efficient cashless airport system that could serve as a model for other public service sectors.