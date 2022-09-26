Keyamo Reacts To ‘Buhari’s Call’ For His Sacking As Tinubu’s Spokesman

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the alleged call for his removal as the campaign spokesperson for Bola Ahmed Tinubu — the ruling All Progressives Congress presidential candidate.

Keyamo described as “very funny fake news”, a report that President Muhammadu Buhari asked the party’s campaign council to sack him as a spokesperson for “always de-marketing” his administration.

“When people feel uncomfortable with your uncompromising defence of your mandate, they promote such fake news to achieve a purpose. The opposition think they can plant stories to destabilise our ranks. This is the height of the panic mode they find themselves,” the minister tweeted.

A popular online newspaper (not THE WHISTLER) had claimed that President Buhari wants Keyamo removed as APC’s campaign spokesperson over an interview he granted Channels TV, where he said Nigerians were too “hungry” to be bothered about the Muslim-Muslim ticket presidential ticket of the ruling party.

Keyamo, during the interview with Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye, said the citizens were more interested in having a president that can introduce policies that will address their current predicament.

“Nigerians are hungry, they want to see how that hunger will be addressed, not how their Christian or Muslim faiths will be addressed.

“They want to see our policies on agriculture and what Asiwaju has done before as governor of Lagos State, how he improved Lagos and how he will bring that kind of posterity to Nigeria as a whole,” the minister said.