Keyamo To Obi, Atiku: Our ‘Law Lords’ Will Shred Your Petitions Against Tinubu

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A spokesperson for the campaign council of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, Festus Keyamo SAN, has expressed confidence that all petitions challenging the electoral victory of his principal will fail to succeed at the court.

Advertisement

Keyamo reacted to the petitions instituted against Tinubu by Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, amongst others.

Obi’s lawyers had raised several issues in his petition, insisting that relying on all electoral materials, they would prove that he won with the majority of votes cast in the February 25 presidential election.

Part of the issues raised by Obi include a judgement of United States District court which allegedly fined Tinubu 460,000 US dollars for dealing in narcotics as well as the non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 by the Independent National Electoral Commission during the presidential election.

They stated that Tinubu ought not to have been declared winner based on the grounds of their petition.

Atiku is also asking the court to invalidate Tinubu’s victory and declare him winner.

Advertisement

But Keyamo, a legal practitioner, believes that Tinubu’s legal team will convince the judges of the court (who are described as lords) to dismiss the petitions.

“I am excited about the issues raised in those Election Petitions. All the deceit & lies & disinformation & misinformation about otherwise very simple and clear issues are about to be busted by our Law Lords.

“Whoever continues to argue after that should relocate to another planet.

“Nigerians will finally see the huge difference between calm, dispassionate adjudication of issues and all the hoopla caused by garrulous spokespersons shaking and falling on stage, ignorant TV hosts turned debaters, misinformed documentaries, illiterate tweeps and some dancing Hijabi mamas,” he tweeted on Wednesday.