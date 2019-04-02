Keystone Bank Empowers 10 Nigerian Entrepreneurs

Advertisement

Keystone Bank Limited has empowered 10 Nigerian entrepreneurs in the maiden edition of its “Growing in Love with MSMEs Challenge” scheme.

This step taken by the financial institution signifies the core component of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to promote and support the growth and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Nigeria.

The 10 entrepreneurs who emerged winners are: David Anaezi – (Metal Works – Enugu State), Titilayo Sukurat (Variety Store – Lagos State), Henry Nnamani (Poultry farmer – Enugu State), Adeola Eunice (Fashion Designer – Ogun State), Micheal Sowemimo (Photography – Kaduna State), Rere Adetimehin (Shoemaker – Lagos State), Ajibola Oluwafunmilola (Catering Services – Lagos State), Ijeoma Chiamaka – (Organic products – Abia State), Sarah Fatunsin (Fashion Designer – Ondo State) and Cinderella Okubike (Organic products – Abia State).

The scheme according to the bank is open to all MSMEs across Nigeria (not necessarily Keystone Bank customers) and enables each of the businesses that present outstanding performance to receive N50, 000 grant that would be injected into their respective operations for expansion and product consolidation.

“Globally, SMEs are established drivers of the strongest economies and Nigeria cannot be an exception. With over 15million SMEs dotting the Nigerian landscape, we are poised to ensure our customers in this segment actively grow their businesses through our partnerships and focused initiatives in the segment, and that is why we have strong support for the MSME sector,”the Acting Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Abubakar Danlami Sule said.

“We shall continue to partner with the government and other developmental agencies in making intervention funds available to the segment.

“Our SME proposition, which is the “Growbiz Account”, has three variants that address their cycles of growth from infancy through maturity and stability.

“We are also empowering SMEs through our Agency Banking initiative by signing them up as agents for basic off-site cash-in/cash-out services.

“This is the first edition of the “Growing in Love with MSMEs Challenge”, entrepreneurs can key into the initiative by following us on our social media platforms for updates on when the next challenge will take place,” Sule added.