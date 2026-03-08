Khamenei’s Son Named Iran’s New Supreme Leader

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Iran has named Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s new Supreme Leader, following the U.S.–Israeli military strikes that killed his father.

The Assembly of Experts, Iran’s powerful clerical body, confirmed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader.

“The vote to appoint the leader has taken place and the leader has been chosen.” — Ahmad Alamolhoda, Assembly of Experts member.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, was confirmed by Iranian state television and state media despite never having held an elected public office. He is a cleric with longstanding ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and has been discussed as a potential successor for years.

The leadership transition occurs amid ongoing regional tensions. The Israeli military has publicly warned it may pursue and target “every successor” and anyone involved in the leadership process.

Meanwhile, U.S. leaders have weighed in, demanding a say in the selection and expressing opposition to Mojtaba’s leadership.

“Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me. If he doesn’t get approval from us, he is not going to last long,” the U.S. President told Axios last Thursday.

Mojtaba Khamenei now faces the dual challenge of leading the country amid war while managing domestic unrest and international scrutiny.