Lamar Odom, former Basketball player and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, has revealed that he is a sex addict and has slept with over 200 women.

The NBA star, made the revelation in his new memoir, ‘Darkness to Light’ exclusively excerpted in PEOPLE.

On his sex addiction, the 39-year-old wrote that he has slept with over 2,000 ladies including strippers and prostitutes.

He wrote: “I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember. There were too many strippers to count. It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.”

He also revealed that he cheated on Khloe Kardashian all through their four-year marriage. According to him, it was embarrassing and shocking.

“I was shocked and embarrassed. I wanted to take it back, but you can’t. [I] wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem.”

He blamed porn addiction for his addiction to sex by revealing that sex would trigger his drug use because it would allow him to “double up on that good feeling.”

He wrote, “I ran out of porn to watch! That’s how you know when you are going a little overboard.”

He also revealed how she stood by him during his life-threatening overdose in 2015. It would be recalled that in 2015, Odom overdosed during cocaine and booze-fueled binge at Love Ranch brothel in Nevada.

Lamar told People, “Her love for me must have been unconditional. That’s the only thing I think that gave her the strength to still love me at that time.”

Odom says he wishes ‘he had kept his d**k in his pants’ instead of getting involved with women after him because of his fame.

He told US Weekly, “When I became Khloé Kardashian ‘s man and on TV, it made me look more enticing. People who didn’t even know basketball would approach me because they knew Lammy. B**ches and [hoes] came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my dk in my pants.”

Odom and Kardashian were married in 2009, they separated in 2013 but officially got divorced in 2016.