Kidnap Victims’ Rescue Confirms Tinubu’s Capacity To Stem Insecurity, Says Group

The recent rescue of abducted schoolchildren and worshippers in parts of the country confirms President Bola Tinubu’s capacity and political will to tackle insecurity, says Hope Alive Initiative.

The group said Nigeria faced one of its most challenging periods in recent weeks as multiple attacks recorded created the impression that Tinubu lacked the capacity to govern.

Speaking through its Director of Media and Communications, Ernest Omoarelojie, the group said President Tinubu responded to the situations with “bold leadership with clarity, decisiveness, and capacity”.

Omoarelojie said while the country was not yet completely out of the woods, Tinubu’s actions show preparedness and political will to address all challenges citing his reaction to the abductions in Kebbi, Kwara, and Niger states which have led to the rescue of all the abductees in two states and recovery of over 50 in Niger State.

The Group also commended the President for halting his planned trips to South Africa and Angola for the G7 and African Union meetings to focus on domestic security, describing this as evidence of the President’s commitment to citizens’ security above international engagements.

According to the statement, Tinubu also established a central coordination room to unify intelligence, military, police, and diplomatic operations under his direct leadership. This, HAI said, has allowed for faster decision-making, aligned strategies, and rapid deployment of resources.

The group added that President Tinubu has also declared a nationwide security emergency and authorised the recruitment of 50,000 new police officers, redeployment of military personnel from ceremonial duties to active operations, and recalling police personnel attached to VIPs. These steps, the HAI said, were part of an intensified national security push involving ground offensives and aerial surveillance.

“These rescues show tangible security improvements and reinforce public confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership,” the statement said.

HAI also praised the administration’s diplomatic engagements, including the National Security Adviser-led mission to Washington and the Minister of Foreign Affairs’ consultations in Niger Republic, which it says strengthen regional intelligence-sharing and counter-terrorism cooperation.

The group pointed to reforms in the legal and judicial sectors, noting that the Nigeria Police Force prosecuted 29,052 violent criminals between 2022 and 2024, securing 16,200 convictions, adding that the National Human Rights Commission conducted 18 investigations and five prosecutions relating to religiously motivated attacks.

“These are challenging times,” HAI stated, “but Nigeria is fortunate to have a resolute leader in President Tinubu—bold and courageous enough to confront the challenges head-on. In time, the country will reap the results of his proactive security leadership.”