Kidnapped Kabusa Schoolchildren Not Yet Found – Residents

Residents of the Kabusa area of Abuja have refuted social media reports claiming that three school children that were recently kidnapped from the Star Child Heritage Academy, Kabusa, have been killed and their corpses found with missing body parts.

THE WHISTLER visited Kabusa on Thursday, where our correspondent gathered from residents that the whereabouts of the three missing children remained unknown.

The names of the children were given as Sunday Marvelous, 8, Sunday Alex, 6, and Sunday Rehabort, 2, all of the same parents.

Speaking to our correspondent on the abduction of the kids, a neighbor, Ubong Benson Ekpo, said: “The father of the three children happens to be my colleague, about 1:28 pm on Tuesday we were sitting together, having some conversation when a call from his wife came in, that she went to the school to pick the three children and their children were nowhere to be found.

“The father immediately put a call through to the owner of the school. The woman was not really cooperating at that moment, the dad was very upset about her reaction. Twenty minutes later, he left his place of work and dashed down to his residence.

“On that same day, their father went to make an official statement at the police division.”

On the efforts they have made to locate the children, Ekpo said, “We have checked every nook and cranny of Kabusa from that day till yesterday we could not find the children.

”On Wednesday the whole women in the community, both young and old, protested at the school and at the police station.

“After then, there was information that somewhere around Waru that there were corpses of some children in the area, we went there and there was nothing like that.”

Contrary to reports that the children’s corpses were found with their body parts missing, he said, “Up till now, we don’t know where they are and not only the parents but the entire community has been thrown into a sad mood.”

He added that “The family recently just lost one of their children and now all of the surviving children are nowhere to be found.”

Also speaking to THE WHISTLER, Mrs Gloria, who is a neighbour to the children’s parents, said, “The women of Kabusa, on Wednesday protested the kidnap of three children who were abducted by a biker on Tuesday from the Star Child Academy, Kabusa.

“The Kabusa police officers asked that we should assist them in the search by going to nearby villages to meet with the mai-angwa (village head) to tell them what’s going on in Kabusa, and to notify the police if they get any information.”

“Yesterday after we went to Guduwi village and met the mai-angwa, we also went to the Star Child Heritage Academy to pray as mothers. The women held a vigil praying for the children. We haven’t heard any news about the children.”

Kabusa is about 30 kilometers away from the city centre, with a population of more than 100,000 people. The district is still developing with informal settlements scattered around it.