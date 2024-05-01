Kidnapped Navy School Student, Father Regain Freedom After Joint Rescue Operation

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Jethro Onose, a student at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School in Imeri, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, who was kidnapped over the weekend along with his father, Maliki Onose, has been rescued.

Jethro was abducted while returning to school following a three-week holiday alongside his father, reportedly waylaid between the border towns of Ondo and Edo states.

Confirming the rescue, Adetunji Adeleye, commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, known as the Amotekun Corps, stated that a joint operation between the Navy and Amotekun led to the freedom of both father and son.

Adeleye expressed gratitude for the collaboration, and highlighted the extensive efforts made to locate and secure the victims.

“We combed the length and breadth of the forest with the permission of the Navy and in collaboration. Both the father and his son are now safe and have reunited with their family,” Adeleye said.

Damilola Ogunrotimi, Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) at the Navy secondary school, also confirmed the release of the student and his father. He added that their rescue has brought relief to the school community and the families involved.