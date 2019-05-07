Kidnapped OAU Prof Regains Freedom

Advertisement

A lecturer at the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Yinka Adegbehingbe, who was kidnapped has been released.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Adegbehingbe was kidnapped on the Ife-Ibadan expressway around 9pm on Sunday.

Director of media, Ooni of Ife’s palace, Moses Olafare , who confirmed the development said, “I received a call from one of the passengers who witnessed the abduction of Prof Yinka Adegbehingbe. Immediately I received that information, I called OAU PRO. I also called Ife area commander of Nigeria Police Force and later the Commissioner of Police.

“CP told me she was aware of the incident and requested for more details from our end and we gave that. I later spoke to the wife of Prof. Adegbehingbe. She was in a police station around Apomu when I spoke to her.”