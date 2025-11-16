Kidnapped Victim Found Inside Toilet In Ebonyi Hotel

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police Command in Ebonyi has rescued a kidnap victim, Thank-God Obasi, who was abducted and tied up inside a hotel toilet in the state.

The command also foiled an armed robbery attack and neutralised one person following its operation along the Ehamufu–Nkalagu Road, Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

SP Joshua Ukandu, spokesman of the command, said in a statement he issued in Abakaliki on Sunday that the incident occurred on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.

“The Command has recorded another significant breakthrough in its fight against criminal elements operating within the state.

“On November 12, operatives of the Command, while on patrol along the Ehamufu–Nkalagu Road, heard sporadic gunshots and distress screams.

“The officers swiftly moved to the location and found one Ali Solomon struggling with three armed robbers who were attempting to dispossess him of his motorcycle. Upon sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire and fled.

Advertisement

‘The operatives returned fire, neutralising one of the suspects and recovering one AK-47 rifle loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

“Similarly, on Nov 13, a kidnapping syndicate terrorising the Ezzangbo axis in Ohaukwu LGA abducted one Obasi ThankGod, tied him up, and abandoned him inside a hotel toilet while demanding a ransom of five million naira (₦5,000,000).

“Through diligent intelligence gathering, operatives of the Command traced the hideout of the kidnappers, successfully rescued the victim, and arrested three suspects, namely Uchenna Ogbozuru, Ebuka Ejiogu, and Chizoba Idenyi Ogwa.

“The suspects are currently in custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation,” he explained.

Ukandu noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, further reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of all residents and ensuring that criminal elements had no hiding place within the state.