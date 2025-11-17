Kidnapped Victim Rescued In Ebonyi

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Police operatives of the Ebonyi State Police Command have rescued one ThankGod Obasi, who was kidnapped by hoodlums.

Mr Obasi was found locked inside a hotel toilet in Ezzangbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area, while his abductors were negotiating his release ransom of ₦5m.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, SP Joshua Ukandu.

According to him, “Through diligent intelligence gathering, operatives of the Command traced the hideout of the kidnappers, successfully rescued the victim, and arrested three suspects, namely Uchenna Ogbozuru, Ebuka Ejiogu, and Chizoba Idenyi Ogwa.

“The suspects are currently in custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

In another development, the command killed an armed robbery suspect while his gang was attempting to rob Ali Solomon of his motorcycle.

Quoting the PPRO, “On November 12, 2025, operatives of the Command, while on a patrol on the Ehamufu–Nkalagu Road, heard sporadic gunshots and distress screams.

“The officers swiftly moved to the location and found one Ali Solomon struggling with three armed robbers, who were attempting to dispossess him of his motorcycle. Upon sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire and fled. The operatives returned fire, neutralising one of the suspects and recovering one AK-47 rifle loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, has reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of all residents of the state and ensuring that criminal elements have no hiding place within the state.