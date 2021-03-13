Kidnapper Beaten To Death For Abducting 4yr Old In Anambra

43 SHARES Share Tweet

A yet-to-be-identified suspected kidnapper was yesterday confirmed dead after being beaten by a mob for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old child from St Joseph’s School, Otolo, Nnewi.

The child was returning from school in company of his siblings when two men on a motorcycle grabbed him and zoom off.

However, luck ran out of the men when the kidnapped victim’s siblings raised alarm, which attracted attention of some okada riders, who pursued the kidnappers.

Our correspondent reports that the suspects were eventually caught at Akamili community, Nnewi, where they also rescued the child.

CSP Haruna Mohammed, the Anambra State PPRO, said, “On 11/3/2021, at about 2:20pm, there was a report at the Area Command headquarters, Nnewi, that a four-year-old-child of St Joseph’s School, Otolo, Nnewi, was kidnapped. Alarm was raised by other children, which attracted the attention of some commercial motorcyclists who pursued and eventually arrested the suspects and rescued the child.

“However, before the arrival of a police patrol team to the scene, the two suspects were beaten to stupor by the angry mob, but were eventually rescued by the police and taken to the hospital for medical attention.

On 12/3/2021, one of the suspects whose identity is yet unknown was certified dead by a medical doctor while receiving treatment. The second one is still unconscious at the hospital.”

In another development, one Chinelo Anne, eight years old, was on 13/3/2021, found wandering around Isiagu Nibo without any specified destination.

On interrogation, she could not identify her whereabouts and was taken to the protective care of CPS, Awka, pending identification of her parents or guardians.

CSP Haruna Mohammed, PPRO, Anambra State command, while confirming the news, said, “In view of the foregoing, anyone with useful information about the found child should report at CPS Awka Divisional Police Station or contact PPRO, Anambra State Police Command, through 08060970639.”