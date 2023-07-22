Kidnapper Trying To Sell Vehicle Of Abductee Arrested In Anambra

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Chukwuebuka Esulo, from Ebonyi State, has been arrested in Anambra State while trying to sell a vehicle his kidnap gang allegedly snatched from their victim.

It was gathered that the owner of the vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz GLK SUV reg. No. BLF 746 EA, was earlier reported kidnapped at Aguleri on 26th June, 2023, and the sum of N4.5m extorted as ransom from the family before he was released.

Esulo’s arrest was made on 18th July 2023 by police detectives at Agulu, Anaocha LGA of the state, according to the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

The PPRO, in a release Saturday, said, “The suspect confessed to being a member of the kidnap gang and disclosed that he was sent from their camp to sell the car.”

Ikenga said the state commissioner of police ordered that the case be transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Awkuzu, for discreet investigations.

According to the release, the operatives trailed other members of the gang ‘leading to the arrest of one Ejeka Ufuo, ‘m’, 23 years old, who was made to believe that the vehicle had been sold; and he came out with the intent of collecting the proceeds’.

Ikenga said, “Efforts are ongoing to round up other members of the gang and recover their weapons.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, commended the personnel involved in the breakthrough, and urged them to redouble their efforts until the menace of kidnapping is eradicated in Anambra State.