Kidnappers Of Osun Farmers Demand N250 Million—Family source

Three farmers were on Wednesday abducted along Ileogbo/Iwo road in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State while returning from their farmland.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the incident happened around 5:30 PM on Wednesday while the farmers, numbering about 9, were returning from farm in a bus.

Their vehicle was reportedly ambushed at Oke Osun area, Ileogbo.

A top security officer who confided in this website disclosed that the kidnappers abducted three of the farmers.

He said, “the kidnappers were able to abduct three of the farmers but one of them escaped yesterday and he has been taken to safety. The others namely Samuel Oladotun and Tobiloba Fashola are still with them presently.”

A family source who pleaded not to be named also confirmed that the kidnappers contacted them yesterday night around 11 PM using the phone of Samuel Oladotun to demand for ransom.

“The kidnappers are demanding for ransom of N250 million and they instructed us that they will call us today to tell us how we are going to pay. That are yet to contact us today.”

Meanwhile, another security security source said the kidnappers have contacted them today around 2PM to demand for N10 million ransom from the rescue team.

The spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the kidnapping to THE WHISTLER when contacted and assured that the Police and hunters are currently in the bush to rescue the two farmers.