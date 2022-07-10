Kidnappers Release Daughter Of Adamawa State Pastor 

Nigeria
By Munyal Manunyi
The 13 year old daughter of the EYN Church Pastor of Jairi, Mubi Adamawa State, Reverend Daniel Umaru has just been released from the hands of kidnappers.

The teenage girl was kidnapped on Tuesday night when three armed kidnappers stormed their house and killed her two brothers.

During the course of the kidnappers’ invasion into their house, they also shot Reverend Umaru, her father on the knee. while her mother who is said to have slumped  due to high blood pressure is still still receiving treatment. 

Details later…

