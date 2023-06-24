Kidnapping: Drivers Want More Security Along Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Drivers plying Enugu-Ugwuogo-Opi-Nsukka road have called on relevant security agencies to beef up security on the ever-busy road following recent kidnap cases which it had witnessed.

The road was constructed by former governor Sullivan Chime as an alternative to the dilapidated Opi-9th Mile expressway.

Our correspondent reports that the road witnessed recurring kidnap cases before the 2023 general elections, including the kidnap of one-time secretary to the Enugu State government, Dr Dan Shere.

A commercial driver, Emenike Omeh, told our correspondent that, “This road had been peaceful following the deployment of more security operatives along the road by former governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. He even constructed a Mopol base, which is operational presently. I can count over ten checkpoints, comprising police and the military.

“But what really stopped kidnapping along that road until the latest occurrences was the cashless policy. During the naira scarcity, kidnappers left the road. It was not the security agencies per say, but the cashless policy that halted it.”

Meletus Ossai, a driver, said, “Kidnapping has been reported along that road some few days ago. This is despite the presence of both military and police. The kidnappers hide in the bush, force vehicles to stop and kidnap those they want. It is becoming terrible driving on that road. Unfortunately, this is happening when security operatives still man their respective checkpoints.”

Samson Anichukwu, a security expert, called for change of security methodology along the road. He said, “Because the road passes along the bush, there should be regular security patrols. The kidnappers occupy the bush, and have nothing to do with checkpoints. That’s why they operate with ease.

“The state government should also deploy its Forest Guards operatives in bushes. They can help in intelligence gathering even if they lack the capacity to confront them. What is happening on that road is becoming terrible. It requires more proactive measures.”

Efforts to hear from the state police command’s public relations officer did not yield results, but a police officer who claimed he was not authorised to talk on the insecurity on the road said, “Security operatives are doing their best. They have been rescuing many kidnap victims along that road. Members of the public should assist them with intelligence reports.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the road had reportedly witnessed about three kidnap cases within this week.