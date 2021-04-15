Killer Drinks: Death Toll Rises As Over 400 Hospitalized In Kano

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Kano State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, has confirmed that ten persons have lost their lives as a result of a strange disease believed to have emanated from some unregistered drinks.

He also disclosed that the number of persons hospitalized has risen to over 400 while 50 others were treated of kidney related complications in the state.

Dr. Tsanyawa disclosed this in a special announcement while giving updates on the outbreak of the unknown disease.

He said: “Some days back, the Ministry announced an outbreak as a result of consumption of unregistered or fake drinks.

“Currently, the ministry has over 400 persons on admission, out of which 50 were undergoing treatment of kidney related complications and over 10 have lost their lives.”

He however added that with the intense heat being experienced in the state and the ongoing Ramadan, it is possible that more persons would consuming the drinks.

“Due to excessive heat that coincides with Ramadan, there is a possibility for high patronage of juices; I want to use this opportunity to caution residents to be on the watch-out, ”he advised.

It will be recalled that the commissioner had earlier confirmed three persons dead, 284 others hospitalized while assorted drinks worth millions of naira were confiscated.

He had also revealed that 13 persons were arrested in connection with the development.

The Director-General of National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, while presenting a preliminary results of clinical tests on the substances to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, identified poisonous substances as causing the outbreak.

The DG noted that there were 5 substances involved in the development, out of which two were unregistered and were put on hold pending examinations.